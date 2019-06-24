Kolkata: BJP holds protest against TMC government

on Monday held a protest here against the Mamata Banerjee-led government for its alleged failure in discharging of its constitutional duties.

"The main reason for our agitation and demonstration in is the failure of the elected government in the state to discharge its duties," Mohan Rao, district of said.

"Today, workers are under attack from the ruling dispensation. They are entering our homes and attacking us. They are also misbehaving with women," Rao added.

The district also contended that BJP is under oath to establish "a democratic set up" in the state.

"Our protest is part of an oath to establish a democratic setup in The people of West Bengal have given the answer in the first instalment to in the Lok Sabha polls by defeating the TMC in many place."

In the polls marred by violence in West Bengal, BJP made deep inroads into the territory winning 18 Lok Sabha seats and limited the TMC to 22 seats as against 34 it had won in the 2014

