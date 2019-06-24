UT Chandigarh seeks applicability of Act for protection of medical professionals

The Administration on Monday sought the applicability of 'The Protection of Medical Services Persons and Services Institutions (Prevention of and Damage of Property) Act 2008' to the Union Territory.

A high-level meeting held here under the chairmanship of Governor and UT Administrator VP also decided that "the government of will be asked to examine the feasibility for enhancement of punishment under the above Act from one to three years."

The meeting was also attended by the and representatives of the (IMA), Chapter, Principal Secretary Home-cum-Health Secretary, of Police and Director Health Services, UT

"The Punjab Protection of Medical Services Persons and Services Institutions (Preventions of and Damage of Property) Act--2008 will be recommended to the Ministry of Home, Government of for its approval and applicability in as such," said an official statement issued after the meeting.

"The will issue the instructions to the of Police for sensitising the police stations to seek the clarification from the medical board in case of alleged negligence if any by the patient or relatives before registering the FIR in the light of the instructions issued by the of India," added the statement.

In the recent past, there were many incidents of against doctors reported from different parts of the country including one from Kolkata in following which there were nationwide outrage and protests, seeking a foolproof mechanism to ensure the safety and security of doctors on duty.

The Punjab Protection of Service Persons and Medicare Service Institutions (Prevention of Violence and Damage to Property) Act, 2008, provides for the protection of medicare service persons and medicare service institutions in the state of Punjab and for prevention of violence and damage to the property and for the matters connected therewith or incidental thereto.

