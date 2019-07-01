Kozhikode: Air India flight 'tail-tips' after landing; no damages reported

An Air India flight rom Dammam had a close shave as it had a 'tail tip' after landing here on Monday morning.

Air India Express IX 382 from Dammam to Kozhikode flight suffered 'tail tip' as its tail touched down the runway during landing.

All 180 passengers on board are safe and no damage to aircraft has been reported.

'Tail tip' is when the rear part of a plane touches the surface during landing due to a weight imbalance towards the back of the aircraft. One of the common prevention strategies is to have all the aisle seats filled to give the flight a better centre of gravity and provide the aircraft balance.

