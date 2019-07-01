Kozhikode: Air India flight 'tail-tips' after landing; no damages reported

-
ALSO READ
British Airways to launch its shortest flight
Six 'suspects' killed in Saudi raid on Shiite stronghold: Secret service
Stranded Indian expatriate leaves Saudi Arabia
Air France suspends Saudi flights due to route's poor economic performance
Stranded Indian in Saudi Arabia visits home after having travel ban lifted
-
An Air India flight rom Dammam had a close shave as it had a 'tail tip' after landing here on Monday morning.
Air India Express IX 382 from Dammam to Kozhikode flight suffered 'tail tip' as its tail touched down the runway during landing.
All 180 passengers on board are safe and no damage to aircraft has been reported.
'Tail tip' is when the rear part of a plane touches the surface during landing due to a weight imbalance towards the back of the aircraft. One of the common prevention strategies is to have all the aisle seats filled to give the flight a better centre of gravity and provide the aircraft balance.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU