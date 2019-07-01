Rabri Devi demands investigation into AES deaths in Bihar

Former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Monday demanded an investigation by any central investigative agency into the deaths of over 130 children in Bihar due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES).

"Both state and central government are responsible. An investigation should be done in this matter. Any investigative agency of the central government should see why children didn't get food to eat," she told the told media here.

"When people go to buy ration then dealers ask them for the card. They say that without card people can't take ration. The government is responsible for this. So many children have died. The government didn't take care of this. A murder case should be filed on this. Those found guilty should be punished," she added.

The toll due to acute encephalitis syndrome (AES) has risen to 154 in Bihar's Muzaffarpur district on Sunday.

AES is a viral disease that causes flu-like symptoms such as high fever, vomiting and in extreme cases, brain dysfunction, seizure, and inflammation of heart and kidney.

