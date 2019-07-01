JUST IN
Uttarakhand: 5 die after car falls into gorge in Malari

ANI 

Five people died after a car they were traveling in fell into a gorge in Malari district of Uttarakhand.

The incident took place on Sunday night.

The District administration, Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), and State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) have reached the spot and the operation is underway.

Further details are awaited.

Mon, July 01 2019. 13:10 IST

