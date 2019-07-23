Kriti Sanon casts magical spell in black on latest magazine cover

Bollywood actor Kriti Sanon, known for nailing all her looks, is slaying in her style on the latest digital cover of Femina India magazine's August issue.

The 28-year-old actor can be seen with a long glazed oversized jacket by label Parnika, complimenting it with wet strands and minimal makeup which is enough to grab the attention of her fans on social media.

The actor can be seen oozing 'oomph' and panache while "flirting with the camera" and showing off her glamorous looks with her sultry gaze. Adding more glamour to the cover, she can be seen playing with her wet locks.

The 'Bareilly Ki Barfi' actor shared the motion poster on her Instagram and wrote, "Flirting with the camera on Femina's latest issue!! My first motion cover."

The official account of Femina India also shared the picture of the latest issue on the Instagram page and wrote, "Scorching your screen with that sultry gaze, Kriti Sanon is the cover girl of our latest issue. Photographer: Jatin Kampani, Makeup: Adrin, Hair: Aasif Ahmed, Stylist: Prachiti Parakh and Outfit: Glazed Oversized Jacket by Label Parnika."

Meanwhile, Kriti will next be seen in 'Panipat' opposite Arjun Kapoor, 'Arjun Patiala' along with Diljit Dosanjh and 'Housefull 4' which has an ensemble star cast including Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde, Chunky Panday, Johnny Lever, and Boman Irani, among others.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)