Scarlett Johansson flashes engagement ring for first time

Scarlett Johansson flaunted her engagement ring during her latest comic-con appearance, and it is as blingy as it can get!

The 34-year-old Hollywood star, for the first time, showed off her bond stone flitted on her finger by fiance Colin Jost, during a Marvel event.

Dressed in black and white David Koma pantsuit coupled with Gianvito Rossi PVC pumps and the bling on her engagement finger, the 'Black Widow' star looked absolutely fabulous, reports People.

After dating for over two years, Johansson and Jost got engaged in May.

In May 2017, the duo was seen getting cozy at the 'Saturday Night Live' season 42 wrap-up party. A source told E! News at the time that they were "hooking up" and it had "been going on for a bit" at that point.

The two made their official debut as a couple at the American Museum of Natural History Museum Gala on December 2017.

While this will be Jost's first marriage, it is going to be Johansson's third.

The actor was first married to Ryan Reynolds for about two years(2008-2010), French journalist Romain Dauriac (2014-2017), and Johansson and Dauriac, with whom she shares a 5-year-old daughter named Rose Dauriac.

