'Brooklyn Nine-Nine' fans love giving Terry Crews yogurt

'Brooklyn Nine-Nine's' Terry might love yogurt but that does not mean he is interested in your fan yogurt.

Hollywood star Terry Crews, who plays the role of yogurt-loving Terry Jeffords on the American sitcom recently appeared at San Diego Comic-Con, where he revealed that his fans love giving him a variety of yogurts.

They keep offering him yogurt and he keeps refusing, Page Six reported.

"I've gotten goat yogurt, different brands of yogurt. People are like, 'This is my favorite, this is Greek, it's full-fat, it's fruit on the bottom.' It's all kinds of yogurt," he said during the event.

While he does have a soft spot for yogurt in real life too, he just avoids having the ones offered to him by his fans.

"I don't eat the ones they give me, no, but I do love yogurt. You gotta be careful about random fan yogurt because you can make yogurt out of a lot of things!" he told Page Six.

