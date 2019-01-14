Kumbh Mela: 'Kinnar Akhada' joins 'Juna Akhada' to participate in 'Shahi Snan'

-
The 'Kinnar Akhada' on Sunday formally joined the 'Juna Akhada' to participate in the 'Shahi Snan' in the Kumbh Mela, which starts on Tuesday.
The 'Kinnar Akhada' will continue to be a separate 'Akhada', but will participate with 'Juna Akhada' for the event at Kumbh.
"We are happy to be associated with 'Juna Akhada'," said Kinnar Akhada chief Mahamandaleshwar Laxmi Narayan Tripathi.
Earlier, Tripathi exhumed pride and confidence while talking of her Akhada's debut at this massive congregation of pilgrims and said, "For me, it is a wonderful situation to come to this divine Prayagraj Kumbh. For me, we are one of the most conservative societies in the world where the acceptance of the third gender is remarkably outstanding. For us, this participation is about mainstream society accepting us. This is Akhada beyond sexuality. The creator is within us and once we perish we will go back to him. Our doors are open for all."
The 55-day long Kumbh Mela will end on March 4. It is the largest human congregation in the world, with over 130 million pilgrims expected to participate in the festival with the belief that taking a dip in the holy water of Ganges River will pave the way for their salvation and would rid them of their sins.
