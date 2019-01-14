Gujarat: Robbers chop 80-year-old's legs to steal anklets

Few unidentified robbers killed an 80-year-old woman and off her legs to steal her silver 'kadas' (anklets) in Kanalava area of Gujarat's Chhota Udepur on Sunday.

According to the police, the woman was alone at home when the incident happened. The robbers first slit her throat and then off her legs with a sharp weapon to steal her anklets.

"We have started the investigation with the help of FSL team and the dog squad. We will find the robbers soon," said MK Gosai, Police Station In-charge of Panvad.

