Kylie Jenner slams Alex Rodriguez claims that she bragged about her wealth

star recently revealed that beauty mogul bragged about her wealth during a conversation with him at the Met Gala last month.

The sportsperson in an interview with published on Tuesday and as reported by People, said that he sat at the same table as and her sister, Kendall Jenner, at the annual fashion event.

"We had a great table. Some famous next to me, I don't know what her name is. Versace -- Donatella. We had and Kendall [Jenner] ... was talking about and her lipstick, and how rich she is."

But later in response to the PEOPLE article in 'Sports Illustrated', denied that their conversation revolved around her wealth.

"Umm no I didn't. We only spoke about Game of Thrones," the 21-year-old star wrote on Several fans thronged the comment section and came to Jenner's defence on

"Sis everyone just jealous of you, you rule an empire," one user wrote.

"I'd hate to be right now...." added another user.

"Lmfao I believe her because she never call people out...das how u know," chimed in another.

"Doesn't even sound like something she would say. I don't know her personally but I never see her bragging about it on social media," The other user tweeted.

In March, the beauty star was named the world's youngest billionaire by magazine, leaving behind Facebook's creator

"I didn't expect anything. I did not foresee the future," Jenner told at that time and as cited by People.

"But [the recognition] feels really good. That's a nice pat on the back," she concluded.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)