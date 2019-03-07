Kyocera among Derwent Top 100 Global Innovators says Clarivate Analytics

Corporation, a Japanese multinational ceramics and electronics manufacturer, has been recognised as one of the Top 100 Global Innovators 2018-19 by Clarivate Analytics, a Philadelphia-based global information solutions provider focusing on intellectual property and the sciences.

Kyocera's patent success rate and global reach were identified as outstanding, marking the fifth consecutive for to receive this recognition. The award was presented at headquarters in Kyoto, on Wednesday, according to a press statement. The Top 100 Global Innovators awards have been presented annually since 2011 to recognize leading enterprises and research institutions for success in generating innovation. Honourees are selected by after an analysis of intellectual property (IP) and patents using Clarivate's original methodology.

Candidates are evaluated by patent and citation data across four main criteria: volume, success, globalisation and influence. Among these, Kyocera's success and globalisation led to its recognition among the top innovators, the statement further said.Kyocera's commitment to innovation has resulted in more than 18,000 patents worldwide to date, as well as a deep respect for the IP rights of other and institutions.

The company has established patent offices in Japan, the United States, China, and to maximise IP development and protection in its four principal areas, which include the information and communications, automotive, environment and and medical and healthcare markets, it added.

In May last year, Kyocera launched its IP website to showcase its intellectual property and licensing programs. The site details various proprietary technologies cultivated through decades of research and development including V2X (vehicle to everything) solutions, a new silver alloy that maintains the original shine of silver jewellery over time and new that extends the life expectancy of artificial hip joints to name a few recent innovations. Kyocera also recently received two awards for mobile phone designs -- honouring the Kyocera BASIO® 3 for seniors and the prestigious iF DESIGN AWARD 2019 for the Kyocera DuraForce PRO 2 - the only rugged 4G LTE with a Super Wide View 4K Action Camera and virtually scratchproof Sapphire Shield Display, the statement said.

