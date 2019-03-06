Indian Startups to make a splash at StartUp Bahrain Week

StartUp Week is a Community-led festival expected to bring together around 2500 people, including entrepreneurs, company founders, and from the Gulf and beyond.

37 delegates from across India, representing diverse sectors such as AI, e-commerce, cyber-security, and FinTech, will attend.

A delegation of 37 Indian entrepreneurs representing 25 startups will attend StartUp Week, a festival for startups in Bahrain, the Gulf and beyond.

The Indian tech industry representatives are drawn from a wide range of sectors, such as FinTech, cybersecurity, Internet of Things, AI and e-commerce, from cities such as Bengaluru, Mumbai, Kerala, and will visit from Tuesday, 5 March until Thursday 7 March.

StartUp Bahrain Week is expected to welcome 2500 delegates in total and includes a diverse programme of workshops, seminars, and networking events, including:

Immersion Day Workshops

The first Amazon data center Region in the and opens in Bahrain in 2019. Here, AWS will share how global organizations such as McDonald's, Airbnb, Expedia, Snapchat, Netflix, and others use their services before diving deep into the services themselves through hands-on workshops.

Unbound Bahrain

Unbound brings its award-winning innovation festival to Bahrain, celebrating the Kingdom's commitment to fuelling a digital future.

StartUp Bahrain Ecosystem Tour

International startups are invited to meet the StartUp Bahrain ecosystem, including the Bahrain Economic Development Board, Tamkeen, and many more.

A number of delegates from the southern Indian state of will also be participating at the event. They will be supported by the StartUp Mission and will have a separate pavilion at Unbound Bahrain, the anchor event of StartUp Bahrain Week.

The visit is being facilitated by the EDB office. The teams in & New have worked extensively with these entrepreneurs to understand their interest in the region, to facilitate relevant connects with the start-up ecosystem and stakeholders in Bahrain for various sectors. The EDB has two offices in located in and New that offer support to Indian businesses looking to learn about the regional investment opportunities and set up a in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

Delegates will have an opportunity to meet with industry, investors, potential partners and fund-raising opportunities during the two days. Startups who are considering a potentially setting up in the region will be appropriately guided on various aspects of doing business in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

There are already strong links between and Bahrain. The population of Bahrain (c. 1.5m) is just 1/1000th the size of India's, but a large proportion of Bahraini residents - roughly a third - are Indian. This has helped to create a 'Bahrain-India Business Corridor' which accounts for bilateral trade worth more than $ 1bn per year.

There are more than 20 branches of prominent Indian banks and companies in Bahrain, in addition to more than 3,000 Indian joint-venture companies registered in the country. In addition, Bahrain is host to Indian startups in the grocery delivery, crypto platforms, IOT & Open-Source Low-Code & delivery platforms.

It is hoped that links between India and Bahrain will be strengthened further during StartUp Bahrain Week. This story is provided by NewsVoir.

