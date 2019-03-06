On Women's Day Prega News urges you to extend the care

The phase of pregnancy might be mired in a thousand struggles, but it is up to the loved ones around the expecting mother, who make it seem like a breeze. Prega News, with its campaigns, has been known to raise the right issues around motherhood and strike the right chord with its audience. For the upcoming Women's Day, Prega News launched a thoughtful video campaign on Digital media recently - #YourSecondHome.

The video campaign #YourSecondHome strives to invoke a sense of empathy among its audience and urges them to help those expecting mothers who have helped in making their homes a better place to live in. The video features a regular day in a regular household where the woman of the house treats her house help a little differently, from other days. Towards the end, the house help who clearly seemed hurt by the owner's demeanor realizes the compassion and kindness behind it all.

The brand also took a step forward in the direction of providing sufficient help to expecting domestic help by creating a unique site, wherein anyone who has a pregnant housemaid can sign up to help them.

"Prega News is not just a category leader, In the past, we have struck a chord with our consumers through our forward thinking. The third chapter of our campaign not only continues the legacy forward but also raises an important issue. Domestic help is often neglected during their pregnancy. It's time we stop turning a blind eye towards them and help make this phase of Motherhood more beautiful and comfortable for these women", said Rajeev Juneja, CEO, This story is provided by NewsVoir.

