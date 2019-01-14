Kyrgyz cargo plane crashes in Tehran, 7 dead

An Iran-bound Kyrgyz cargo plane crashed in the west of on Monday, killing seven out of the 16 people on board.

An from Iran's Civil Organization (CAO) told the (IRNA) on the condition of anonymity that the Boeing-707 was mistakenly landed at in Karaj.

The pilot lost control of the aircraft following which it caught fire and subsequently hit the walls of near a residential area, the further divulged.

for Emergency Organization Mojtaba Khaledi said the house which was hit by the plane was empty.

"No information has yet been received on death of people in residential areas adjacent to the airport," he added.

Further details are awaited.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)