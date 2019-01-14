Kyrgyz cargo plane crashes in Tehran, 7 dead

-
An Iran-bound Kyrgyz cargo plane crashed in the west of Tehran on Monday, killing seven out of the 16 people on board.
An official from Iran's Civil Aviation Organization (CAO) told the Islamic Republic News Agency (IRNA) on the condition of anonymity that the Boeing-707 was mistakenly landed at Fath Airport in Karaj.
The pilot lost control of the aircraft following which it caught fire and subsequently hit the walls of Payam International Airport near a residential area, the official further divulged.
Spokesman for Iran Emergency Organization Mojtaba Khaledi said the house which was hit by the plane was empty.
"No information has yet been received on death of people in residential areas adjacent to the airport," he added.
Further details are awaited.
