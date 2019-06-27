Law is same for everyone: Kamal Nath on Akash Vijayvargiya's arrest

JUST IN
ANI  |  Politics 

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath on Thursday congratulated the state police for taking action against BJP MLA Akash Vijayvargiya and stated that law is same for everyone.

Akash Vijayvargiya, son of senior party leader Kailash Vijayvargiya, was arrested for thrashing a Municipal Corporation officer on Wednesday. The case has been transferred to Bhopal's Special Court. He is currently under judicial custody till July 7.

Taking about the incident, Kamal Nath told media here, "It is really saddening that a BJP leader behaves in such a manner, I congratulate police for taking action. Law is same for everyone.

First Published: Thu, June 27 2019. 22:45 IST

