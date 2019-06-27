Human skeleton remains were of unclaimed bodies: Muzaffarpur DM

The human skeleton remains which were found behind a government-run hospital in Muzaffarpur were of unclaimed bodies whose last rites were performed there, District Magistrate Alok Ranjan Ghosh on Thursday claimed.

Speaking to ANI, Ghosh said, "SDO and Sadar DSP were sent there. It was found that last rites of unclaimed bodies are performed there, so their remains were found. A high-level investigation team was constituted on 25 June. A report was filed."

Giving details of the disposed off of unclaimed bodies behind government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH), the district magistrate said, "The Forest Department had also planted a few saplings in that corner. No one goes to that corner. So last rites were done there. The administration used to provide them Rs 2000 for each last rite. 19 bodies were disposed off in this manner in 2019, 100 bodies in 2018 and 47 bodies in 2017."

He said, however, the remains will be sent to the forensics to ascertain whether it is of human or animal.

"The remains will send to forensics. It will be ascertained if they are human or animal remains male or female remains. Their last rites will be performed after that. An order has been issued that no further last rites be performed at SKMCH premises but at Dadar Ghat," he added.

A three-member investigation committee was constituted to probe the matter. The committee will be headed by Deputy Development Commissioner (DDC) of Muzaffarpur Ujjwal Kumar.

This came after human skeletons were recovered from behind the building of Shri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur on June 22.

SKMCH is currently battling with an influx of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES).

