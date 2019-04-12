Lawsuit filed against Jussie Smollett by Chicago city officials

city officials have filed a lawsuit against the 'Empire' Jussie Smollett, in a bid to recover investigation costs of an alleged hate crime. The officials reportedly claimed that he orchestrated the attack as a publicity stunt, where he complained of being assaulted by a masked man on Jan 29.

As reported by The Hollywood Reporter, the suit is the aftermath of Smollett's refusal to pay back the USD 130,000 that the policemen had spent on overtime.

Smollett's Mark Geragos, addressed a letter to the city last week, in which he maintained that the claims being made up against his client are 'defamatory'.

As per the city code of Chicago, Jussie could be reportedly made to pay thrice the amount asked now if he refuses to pay after the verdict comes in the favour of the city.

Jussie however, agreed to do some community service before the charges were dropped and also accepted to forfeit USD 10,000 in bond money.

Jussie, a black and a gay, was attacked by a masked man on Jan 29. He also complained that the man yelled racial slurs.

