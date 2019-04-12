Britney Spears makes first public appearance since entering mental health facility

Seems like American Spears is practicing some much-needed self-love and care amid her stay at a mental health facility.

was spotted at a Los Angeles-area hair salon on Thursday.

An eyewitness told E! News that the 37-year-old is "feeling refreshed" after she recently checked into a psychiatric facility after suffering from emotional distress.

" arrived with three people from her team this morning to get her blonde roots touched up and extensions retouched."

According to the eyewitness, Britney sat in the chairs beside other clients rather than in a private area.

"Several people worked on Britney's hair and were very quick and efficient to get her out of there as fast as possible. She seemed fine and content... She was definitely excited to her hair done," the eyewitness added.

However, the 'Lucky' wasn't just excited to get her hair done. The source, who described the as "feeling refreshed," shared, "Britney is excited to see her children and get back into her routine, but is taking one day at a time."

The hinted at her decision of staying at the mental health centre in an post shared on April 3.

"We all need to take a little 'me time'," the star wrote alongside a picture of an inspirational quote.

A source previously told E! News, "Britney decided to do this on her own. It had a lot to do with the stress of her father, but both and Britney are doing much better. It's the hope that in the next week or so everything will be more stabilized, but she'll be at this wellness facility for a few weeks."

During her time at the mental facility, the source revealed that the was able to "rejuvenate and rest" in peace.

Britney's main focus has been her health in recent months as she spends time with her ailing father, Spears. On January 4, the 37-year-old singer announced that she was cancelling her 'Britney: Domination' residency due to her father's health issues.

While Britney focuses on her health and her father, the singer's ex-husband has been taking care of their two sons, Sean and Jayden.

A source previously told E! News, "They stay with Kevin some of the time and they also stay at Britney's home with a caregiver some of the time. She's still seeing all of her doctors and therapists, so nothing is that different, this is just a place where she can go to actually have peace and rest."

Meanwhile, her boyfriend, Sam Asghari, is her source of strength, the source said.

"Sam has stuck by her side throughout all of her recent struggles and knows that this is just a phase in Britney's life that they will have to adjust to right now," the source previously revealed.

Britney's beau also praised his girlfriend on after news broke that she was seeking treatment.

