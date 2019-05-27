Leg-spinner is wicket-taker, says Shadab Khan ahead of World Cup

Ahead of the ICC Men's World Cup, Pakistan's said that a leg-spinner may concede runs but he is a wicket-taker.

As a leg-spinner eases the burden on pacers, one of the best in the business the 20-year-old Shadab has 47 wickets across 34 games.

"With a leg-spinner, yes you may score runs, but he is a wicket-taker. You're always looking for wickets so that's why we're always in the game," ICC quoted Shadab, as saying.

The run rate is above six an over in most of the encounters. The job of a bowler has shifted from control to conquer, which is achieved by picking wickets and manage the damage.

"It's a very important role. With batting (friendly) tracks, the par score will be 300. So, if you take wickets in the middle overs, you have a good chance to win games. On these batting surfaces, we have to take wickets, otherwise, they'll score 350-plus, so if you take the wickets you can contain them under 300. To contain them under 300 is very good," he said.

Having missed the ODI series against England through illness, Shadab returned in the first warm-up match against He took one wicket and conceded 64 runs in his 10 overs quota. lost to by three-wickets.

"I feel better. I'm in a very good rhythm. I practised one or two days and bowled very well yesterday so I'm good. In the England series, every game we were close. In the crunch situation, we didn't win but we played very good cricket, competitive Our batting is in good form, our hasn't performed so far but, if you take one or two wickets, then they can slip up," he said.

is scheduled to be hosted in England and from May 30 to July 14. will open its campaign against the on May 31 at the

