PCB names Yasir Shah as Shadab Khan's replacement

The Board (PCB) has named leg-spinner as the replacement for an indisposed for the upcoming T20I and ODI series against England.

Shah has played 24 ODIs and taken 23 wickets. The 32-year-old last toured England in 2016, in which he finished with a tally of 19 wickets from four Test matches.

Shah will travel with team to England on April 23, the PCB said on Sunday.

Earlier, Khan was ruled out of the England tour after he was detected with a virus that will require treatment and rest for at least four weeks.

The PCB will set up Khan's appointment with the doctors in England to help him recover before Pakistan's opening match against on May 31.

Pakistan, like every other participating team, have the flexibility to make changes to their squad until May 23 without taking permission from the International Council (ICC).

The team currently has and as back-ups to the team.

takes on England in a one-off T20I and five-match ODI series beginning May 5.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)