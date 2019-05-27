Stafanie, Fletcher shine, Windies Women beat Ireland by 64 runs

Taylor's 75 from 53 balls before 4-14 from Fletcher guided to secure a comfortable 64-run victory over in the opening T20I of the three-match series.

elected to bat first on a cold Sunday at the YMCA Club. The side were in early trouble when was run out at the non-striker's end for three. was joined by and the pair consolidated nicely, posting a 47-run partnership before Cooper fell for 20.

Shemaine Campbelle and then built the innings, sharing a 75-run partnership. Stafanie showed why she is one of the most feared batters as she sliced, cut and drove the ball around the ground. Shemaine had some brilliant strokes of her own, getting to 20.

In the death overs, both Shemaine and Stafanie fell in quick succession of each other.

Chasing a competitive total of 140, was the lone warrior from The top-scorer Irish right-hander scored 46, including four boundaries, before Fletcher dismissed her.

No other could reach the two-digit mark and the team folded on 75 in 18.4 overs. Irish did not bat in their innings as she left the ground to seek medical attention after being hit on her foot while fielding off her own earlier.

West Indies and Ireland will next meet for the second T20I on May 28 at the Parade.Brief scores: West Indies 139/4 (S Taylor 75, S Campbell 20, C Raack 1-16) beat Ireland 75 (K Garth 46, A Fletcher 4-14, C Henry 2-15) by 64 runs.

