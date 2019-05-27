Stafanie, Fletcher shine, Windies Women beat Ireland by 64 runs

-
Skipper Stafanie Taylor's 75 from 53 balls before 4-14 from Afy Fletcher guided West Indies to secure a comfortable 64-run victory over Ireland in the opening T20I of the three-match series.
West Indies elected to bat first on a cold Sunday at the YMCA Cricket Club. The Caribbean side were in early trouble when Hayley Matthews was run out at the non-striker's end for three. Britney Cooper was joined by Stafanie and the pair consolidated nicely, posting a 47-run partnership before Cooper fell for 20.
Shemaine Campbelle and Stafanie then built the West Indies innings, sharing a 75-run partnership. Stafanie showed why she is one of the most feared batters as she sliced, cut and drove the ball around the ground. Shemaine had some brilliant strokes of her own, getting to 20.
In the death overs, both Shemaine and Stafanie fell in quick succession of each other.
Chasing a competitive total of 140, Kim Garth was the lone warrior from Ireland. The top-scorer Irish right-hander scored 46, including four boundaries, before Fletcher dismissed her.
No other Ireland player could reach the two-digit mark and the team folded on 75 in 18.4 overs. Irish skipper Laura Delany did not bat in their innings as she left the ground to seek medical attention after being hit on her foot while fielding off her own bowling earlier.
West Indies and Ireland will next meet for the second T20I on May 28 at the Sydney Parade.Brief scores: West Indies 139/4 (S Taylor 75, S Campbell 20, C Raack 1-16) beat Ireland 75 (K Garth 46, A Fletcher 4-14, C Henry 2-15) by 64 runs.
