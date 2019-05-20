Leopard smuggling gang busted in Pune

has arrested three people for smuggling leopard cubs.

Police have recovered two leopard cubs of four months from the three accused persons.

According to the information, during the checking of regular vehicles at 11 am, the police suspected the in an and after checking, the two leopard cubs were recovered.

The accused are named Munna Sayyed, Irfan Shaikh, and

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)