Leopard smuggling gang busted in Pune

Pune Rural Police has arrested three people for smuggling leopard cubs.

Police have recovered two leopard cubs of four months from the three accused persons.

According to the information, during the checking of regular vehicles at 11 am, the police suspected the driver in an Innova and after checking, the two leopard cubs were recovered.

The accused are named Munna Sayyed, Irfan Shaikh, and Ayyaz Pathan.

Further investigation in the matter is underway.

First Published: Mon, May 20 2019. 19:49 IST

