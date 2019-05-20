Exchange of fire between C-60 commandos and Maoists in Gadchiroli

-
ALSO READ
PUBG says sorry after Indian users shut out of game
Scolded for playing online game 10th standard student commits
Indonesian police hunt inmates after mass prison break
Three more held in Guj for playing PUBG video game on phones
Case registered against cop for assault bid on girl in train
-
An exchange of fire took place in the early hours of Monday morning between a team of C-60 commandos and Maoists in Koparshi forest within the limits of Koti police station in south Gadchiroli.
No casualty was reported in the firing incident as Maoists escaped from the spot sensing mounting pressure of the commandos of C-60 which has been tasked with countering Maoist violence.
Further details are awaited in this regard.
Fifteen police personnel and a driver had lost their lives in a landmine blast triggered by the Naxals in Gadchroli last month.
A private vehicle carrying the 15 policemen, who were part of Quick Reaction Team (QRT) and the driver, was en-route from Kurkheda Police Station in Gadchiroli to PS Burada in north Gadchiroli when it was ambushed on its way at around 12:30 pm.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU