LG adds Amazon Alexa support to hotel TVs for a personalised experience

-
ALSO READ
Shinco India launches 65-Inch 4K Smart TV at Rs. 59,990
Viacom will buy Pluto TV streaming service for $340 million
Apple extends iTunes, AirPlay 2 to Samsung TVs: Report
8K TVs to see slow growth in 2019 amid lack of content
TPV Announces the Availability of the Revolutionary 65" Ambilight Philips Television in India
-
At the ongoing Hospitality Industry Technology Exposition and Conference 2019, LG and Amazon announced the support for Alexa in hotel TVs for the enhanced guest experience.
Guests will be able to use Echo device installed in their hotel room to access new Alexa voice features on LG Hotel TVs including temporarily connecting their Amazon account to listen to personalised music from supported services such as Amazon Music, Spotify, and Pandora, LG's official release notes.
Using Alexa, guests will also be able to ask for hotel-specific information such as pool hours, fitness centre location, or request hotel services such as room service. Hotel operators are planning to roll out Alexa for Hospitality integration later this year.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU