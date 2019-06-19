YouTube adds new AR feature to help you pick lipstick while watching beauty vloggers

Not sure if the shade your favourite beauty vlogger is wearing will suit you? The video platform is offering a new feature to help you out.

is introducing AR Beauty Try-On, a feature that allows viewers to virtually try on makeup while following along with creators, the official blog explained. M.A.C is one of the first brands to offer AR-based trials via beauty vloggers.

YouTube is also getting interactive 3D assets to display ads through Swirl, its first immersive display format. It promotes a more informed shopping experience by allowing users to directly zoom in or out, rotate a product, or play an The new tools will be available to brands and advertisers this summer.

