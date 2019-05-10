IAF Sukhois intercept Georgian Antonov cargo plane after trespassing into Indian territory from Pakistan

The aircraft carrying spares was forced to land at 4.55 pm in and its crew is being questioned by the authorities concerned on the ground, senior government sources told ANI.

The entered the Indian air space around 70 kms north of an important air base in the Rann of Kutch from the air space, which is closed for civilian air traffic, sources said.

The IAF will send its team from nearby bases to check the cargo contents of the aircraft.

"Today afternoon one aircraft of after getting airborne for from deviated from it's scheduled flight path and entered Indian Air Space from an unscheduled point in North Gujarat. The aircraft was successfully intercepted by highly alert IAF Air Defence aircraft and was forced to land at airfield," said.

Sources said as soon as the bases detected the aircraft on their radars, they activated two air defence fighters there.

"The Georgian aircraft was earlier not responding but started descending 60 kms near and landed," they said.

According to sources, the heavy cargo plane was being leased by a Ukrainian engine manufacturer 'MotorSich'.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)