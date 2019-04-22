Severe weather spell to hit Pakistan: Met department

The issued a four-day severe weather alert forecasting widespread dust-thunderstorms and along with strong gusty winds across the country starting from Tuesday, the media reported on Monday.

According to the reports, the fresh severe weather wave is likely to enter the western parts of the country on Tuesday and may affect the upper and central parts until Thursday and persist over the northern areas until Friday.

The new weather system may generate urban flooding in low-lying areas and cities, said the reports, adding that the country's southern province is likely to witness some isolated activity.

The central as well as provincial governments directed the local authorities and communities to take precautionary measures to deal with the upcoming situation to avoid human losses and damage to property, reported.

Local authorities summoned back the staff members who were on leave to ensure the availability of emergency services.

The country's farmers were also advised to take all necessary precautions in order to avoid any damage to their crops, especially by storing their ready crops in warehouses properly.

