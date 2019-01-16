Like-minded parties must unite for KCR's federal front, says KTR

working KT on Wednesday emphasised on the need for like-minded forces to join the KCR-led federal front for strengthening regional parties and interest of the states.

He made this statement after meeting with YSR YS Jagan here on Wednesday.

Both the leaders also addressed a joint press conference after the meeting.

Addressing the media, Rao said: " and Chief Minister started the federal front one year back to bring a qualitative change in the country's As a part of this, is negotiating with different party leaders and gathering support for his struggle. We have faith that all likeminded people will come together in future to strengthen the states and the federal front will go forward to protect the rights of states".

Speaking further about the meeting, he added, " Chief Minister and in the Rajya Sabha and Kavitha in the Lok Sabha have already made it clear that special status should be given to Today is just the first meeting".

YSR also spoke at the occasion saying, " working has come to discuss the Federal Front. All the States should come to one platform to prevent the untouchability of the states by the central government. Otherwise, the rights of states cannot be achieved."

He also outlined that there is continued uncertainty over the special status to and added, "To overcome this situation in the Parliament the number of MPs should be increased. To protect the rights of states, the number should be numerically increased. If the strength of the states is increased, then the Center can't act unfairly towards the states."

Jagan also said that "I am happy that KCR has established a platform under the name of a federal front. It will be united in the form of MPs from different states and by this, the states will also get development boost. I will discuss the key points of the federal front with KCR after meeting him in the coming days."

KT also informed that Chief Minister KCR will go to to meet Jagan and he will take these discussions forward.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)