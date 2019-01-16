LJP has vote base in UP, would like to contest there for strengthening NDA: Chirag Paswan

BJP ally (LJP) on Wednesday expressed its desire to contest elections in and outlined that a step in this direction can benefit the Democratic Alliance (NDA).

While replying to media queries, LJP said: "We already have finalised the seat sharing arrangement for I would like that LJP should also fight the upcoming Lok Sabha election in We have a vote base there and we would want that NDA should get benefitted from it. We want that all NDA parties should fight election together in "

Maintaining that his party always had a strong vote base in Uttar Pradesh, he added, "Once we had 16-17 MLAs from Uttar Pradesh. This time we didn't fight the assembly election in Uttar Pradesh as we honestly fulfilled our responsibility of being an ally. All LJP cadres supported the NDA candidate in Uttar Pradesh and we didn't fight the assembly elections".

On December 23, had announced that led LJP will contest on six seats in

Shah had also informed that his party would contest on 17 Lok Sabha seats in Bihar, while an equal number of seats will go to the Janata Dal-United.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)