Linetrust Offshore Limited, a close ended trust fund operating from and the promises to provide for Indian Businesses who are currently battling high interest rates and lower than normal demand.

In an event to harness the pool from the SME and large corporate sector, a workshop was conducted by Linetrust associates to present the entire bouquet of on offer from the

The event attended by leading members of the financial community viz. Chartered Accountants, Financial and and Large and mid-sized corporates is in line with the efforts being taken by Linetrust to create a single window financial clearance system for the Indian Businesses.

Raghav and Mohit Seth, Linetrust associates, under whose guidance the workshop were conducted expressed their gratitude to all the people who had attended the event and made special mention about the efforts taken by Linetrust to create an ambient environment for all the types of businesses to avail financial assistance. Low productivity along with high interest rates has been the bane of the Indian Businesses which Linetrust will alleviate with their very low interest debt and their simple procedures and processes.

said that Linetrust has been impressed with the huge consumption story of and wants to be part of the evergrowing Indian economy which it feels should touch double digit growth if the current financial prudence practiced by the powers that be at the helm were to continue for another 5 years.

Mohit Seth, a and a long term Linetrust Associate whose domain expertise has been the Indian Renewable energy, Tech and Pharma Sectors has been pitching for a high than normal growth for these sectors in the coming years and with the governments guidelines favouring the same he feels that we are still just at the first stages of a huge developmental ladder.

Huge R&D spends by leading corporates and a host of incubation facilities spawning in India, Indian businesses shall be rewarded for their perseverance and with small help from institutions like Linetrust will change the financing landscape.

Tech beneficiary of Linetrust largesse and its inventor/promoter have the potential to deliver top of line inventions that could change the way technology would be viewed in the coming decade.

With the help of Linetrust, he is already setting up the largest in and is already on talks with leading ASEAN countries for opening up incubation and R&D centres along with setting up manufacturing bases for a variety of products that are currently under advanced stages of research.

Linetrust group had been in the news recently for having provided private equity to harvesting to the tune of USD 950 Mn.

Nitin Mahendraprasad Gupta, Technocrat and inventor and also Managing of SS Energia, has been reaping rewards from across different countries and continents for his latest invention. The has provided with 100 hectares of land to put up his manufacturing facility to produce the various products under the Cosmo stable using microcontrollers as the base.

This will be the first of its in the world. With another 5 or more patents under his belt, Mr. Nitin Mahendraprasad Gupta, has been channelizing all his to produce products that are the need of the hour.

He is one of the biggest benefactor of the policies of linetrust whose focus has been predominantly in the BRICS nations. Mr. Nitin Mahendraprasad Gupta, has recently found a cure for Type - 1 diabetes and is credited with curing a few people totally. He intends to commercialise production on a large scale.

Dr. Sailesh Lachu Hiranandani, whose penchant for investments in tech startups has been renowned and who has been the principal force that helped clinch the deal for Cosmo Solutions, is watching the Indian tech space with an hawks eye.

He has sent scouts like and Seth to identify future based startups in the fields of Neural networks and who could change the face of the future tech story. He ensured all the final blocks are cleared to ensure seamless participation of Linetrust in any tech project that has an eye for the future. He congratulated Mr. on their latest land acquisition from the

Rahul Shah, Executive Vice President, Cosmo Solutions and Managing Partner, and thanked the team from Linetrust in helping Identify as the destination for manufacturing their innovative products. Mr. one of the corporates who attended the seminar will be another benefactor of Linetrust. Linetrust will be investing heavily in his e-hailing "HEYYCAB" which is being proposed for launch in a couple of weeks across a multitude of locations across the globe.

South African of the Parliament Baleka Mbete, congratulated the team of Linetrust Offshore and Cosmo Solutions to bring the future of technology oriented development to She has already assured the team from Cosmo that they will get have access to for five years and a tax holiday for 10 years.

Mahendra Joshi, Associate, Linetrust, suggested that it will be easier for the funds to raise money from investors when technologies are unique and future centric. He is already conducting road shows across the globe to raise awareness and funding to promote new in the fields of biotechnology, nano technology, pharmacology, media and IPTV.

Jasmine Khongka, associate Linetrust, has been vocal about her thoughts on low cost funding being the only key for the current global economic revival. She has reiterated that as margins are getting squeezed returns are diminishing and the global village is trimming its bottomline. Linetrust as a viable alternative to brick and mortar funding will be key to future businesses.

Mary Mam, Director, Linetrust, suggests investing in techniques that will affect the future farming practices in the sub-continent. Being the backbone of the ASEAN operations of Linetrust, she has been at the forefront in identifying all the future techniques including inventions in the organic farming sectors which could impact development in the ASEAN.

She has made forays into a variety of relating to the across the globe and has been able to fund quite a few farming practices that were hitherto alien to the global agro sector.

Linetrust executives Prasanna Shah and Kalpesh Raygandhi were confident of the success of the outcome of the workshop and said that this is just the beginning and shall arrange for a second round of workshop soon to bring in a larger volume of corporates.

Simran Ahuja, the said that institutions like Linetrust are the need of the hour as globally industries are facing a severe cash crunch and absolutely depleting bottom lines. She has been accepted as the for Linetrust and shall do more road shows in the future to ensure that she connects with deserving entrepreneurs to bring them into the

Linetrust DSA expect a turnaround in the credit advances to pick up in the last quarter and hope to see earnings increase in the coming financial year. With lenders like Linetrust coming up with big ticket advances the Indian debt market looks poised for a huge turnaround and hopefully we shall be seeing more offerings from the

Natesh Sharma, Tech Investor and said that Linetrust is the biggest boon to the Indian Corporates. Mr. Vinod Thappar, Linetrust DSA was keen to participate with Linetrust and help bolster the top-lines and bottom-lines of Indian corporate plagued by high-interest rates and mediocre consumption story.

The meeting was presided by Upkar Singh Ahuja, of Chamber of Commercial Undertaking, a and the vocal voice of troubled corporates from The seminar was attended by and various associates from different walks of life. The august gathering included the auditing brigade led by Harjit Arora, K K Bector, CA, Raj Mittal, CA, Rakesh Soni, CA and Babu Lal Sahani, CA.

Large and medium corporates also made their presence felt. The likes of Mr. from the of Companies, Mr. from the Malwa Group, Mr. representing the Vardhaman Group of Industries, and Mr. from Millennium Exports.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)