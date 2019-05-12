Lithuania goes to polls to elect new president

on Sunday held the first round of presidential elections, with nine candidates running for the country's highest office.

The nine candidates include Naglis Puteikis, the of the Lithuanian Centre Party; Valentinas Mazuronis, a member of the and a former Lithuanian minister of environment; Gitanas Nauseda; philosopher Arvydas Juozaitis; Ingrida Simonyte, a former minister of finance; Vytenis Andriukaitis, Lithuania's European commissioner; Lithuanian Saulius Skvernelis; Valdemar Tomasevski, the of the Electoral Action of Poles in party; and lawmaker Mindaugas Puidokas, reported.

Opinion polls show Simonyte leading with 26.2 per cent, while Nauseda is second with 24.6 per cent and Skvernelis is third with 16.6 per cent.

The elections are scheduled to end on May 26.

Meanwhile, is constitutionally barred from seeking a third term in office.

