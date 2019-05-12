Airstrikes kill 24 Taliban terrorists in Afghanistan

Multiple airstrikes across three provinces in left at least 24 terrorists dead on Sunday.

Airstrikes in Zurmat and Bermal districts of province left 20 terrorists dead, reported while quoting military sources.

Furthermore, two terrorists were killed in Andar district of province, while another two were killed in Farsi district of province.

The Afghan National Defense and Security Forces have beefed up operations against anti-establishment armed militants who have carried out terror activities across Afganistan.

So far, the has not released any statement regarding the airstrikes.

