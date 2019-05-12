Sri Lanka: Police arrest Islamic preacher for inciting extremism on social media

A 47-year-old moulavi, an Islamic preacher, was arrested at the International Airport (BIA) in on charges of using to air extremist views, the police said on Sunday.

The suspect, a resident of Vavuniya, was arrested on Saturday morning by the (CID) upon his arrival from after performing Hajj, reported.

The police said that the suspect was organising pilgrimage tours to

The moulavi has been remanded till May 14 after he was produced before the a day before.

The arrest comes after eight coordinated explosions jolted Sri Lankan cities of Colombo, Negombo, Kochchikede and Batticaloa on April 21 as the Christian community celebrated Islamic State or Daesh claimed responsibility for the deadly attacks that left 257 people dead and several hundred others injured.

In the wake of the attacks, Sri Lankan authorities, last month, banned two local Islamist groups, including the National Thowheeth Jama'ath (NTJ), and the group (JMI), affiliated to the Islamic State.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)