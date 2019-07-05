LNA claims to have shot down rival GNA warplane

Khalifa Haftar-led Libyan National Army (LNA) on Thursday claimed to have shot down a warplane belonging to the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) shortly after it took off from Misrata airport in capital Tripoli.

"Our heroic forces have downed a warplane of the militia after its attempt to carry out an airstrike on [the city of] Tarhunah. The plane took off in [the city of] Misrata. All crew members have died", the LNA press service said in a statement, as cited by Sputnik.

Libya is facing an unstable political and security situation. The country has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA controls the eastern part of Libya, while the UN-backed GNA governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Fighting broke out between LNA and the GNA after Haftar's forces launched an offensive in April to retake Tripoli. More than 90,000 people have been displaced ever since the fighting broke out, while over 650 people have lost their lives.

