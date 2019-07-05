USA: 6.4 magnitude earthquake hits California's Mojave Desert

An earthquake measuring 6.4 on the Richter scale struck California's Mojave Desert on Thursday, according to the United States Geological Survey (USGS).

The epicentre of the quake, which occurred at around 10:33 am (local time), was registered about 270 kilometers north of Los Angeles. The tremors were felt in the city as well as the neighbouring countries, reported CNN.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or any major damage to the property. No Tsunami warning has been issued.

United States President Donald Trump wrote on Twitter that he has been fully briefed on the earthquake and things appear to be under control.

"Been fully briefed on earthquake in Southern California. All seems to be very much under control!" Trump wrote.

As many as 58 aftershocks of magnitude 5.8 or more have been registered since the quake.

