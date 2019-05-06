Lok Sabha polls: 12.65 per cent polling recorded till 10 am in 7 states

-
An estimated voter turn out of 12.65 per cent was recorded in 51 constituencies spread across seven states in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections till 10 am, said Election Commission of India (ECI).
The highest voter turnout of 16.56 per cent was registered in West Bengal and the lowest of 1.36 per cent in Jammu and Kashmir, the ECI data stated.
In Madhya Pradesh, the voter turnout was recorded at 13.18 per cent till 10 am, while in Jharkhand it was 13.46 per cent. In Bihar and Rajasthan, the voter turn out was 11.51 per cent and 14 per cent respectively.
Lok Sabha elections are being held in seven phases from April 11 to May 19. The results will be announced on May 23.
