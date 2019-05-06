Low turnout recorded in first two hours of polling

A low voter turnout was recorded in the first two hours of polling on Monday in 51 constituencies spread across seven states in the fifth phase of the Lok Sabha elections.
According to the Election Commission, the estimated turnout was 2.44 per cent till 9 am.
In Uttar Pradesh, where 14 seats are at stake, the voting percentage was 4.75 till 9 am while in Bihar it was 3.74.
In Rajasthan, the estimated voter turnout was 0.68 per cent, while West Bengal and Jharkhand recorded 2.39 and 2.05 per cent respectively.
Jammu and Kashmir registered a voter turnout of 0.28 per cent till 9 am.
(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU