Cyclone Fani: PM Modi conducts aerial survey in Odisha

on Monday conducted an aerial survey to take stock of the loss and destruction in areas affected by in Odisha.

He was received by Ganeshi Lal, Chief M Naveen Patnaik and

All the three joined PM in his aerial survey.

lashed Odisha on Friday, triggering heavy rainfall accompanied by wind touching the speed of 200 kmph.

The cyclone, the worst April storm in 43 years, caused "huge damage" in Bhubaneswar, Cuttack, Puri and Khordha districts in the state, according to the

had earlier announced that the Centre has released Rs 1,000 crore to Odisha and other states to deal with the devastation caused by

On Sunday the PM had posted on his official handle: "Will be in Odisha tomorrow morning, where I will review the situation due to Cyclone Fani and hold meetings with top officials. The Centre is committed to provide all possible assistance in relief and rehabilitation measures underway."

On Sunday Crisis Management Committee (NCMC) under the reviewed relief measures in the Cyclone Fani affected areas of Odisha, and with the states and central ministries and agencies concerned.

.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)