Lok Sabha polls: Confident that BJP will lose, says Ahmed Patel

We are not only hopeful but confident that the will lose in the ongoing Lok Sabha elections, said senior on Saturday.

"We are not only hopeful but also very confident that the BJP will lose. We will get good results in too, we will cross double digit," he said addressing here. "After the election results are announced on May 23, the BJP will no longer be in the government," he added.

Talking about the incidents of Electronic Voter Machine (EVM) malfunction, he said: "The central government and must be held accountable as so many EVMs malfunctioned during the polling."

Sharpening his attack on the government for fielding Malegaon blast accused Sadhvi Pragya Singh Thakur as Lok Sabha candidate from Bhopal, Patel said: "The BJP can elect anyone they want to, but her controversial statement on the Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) Chief shows her ideologies."

Sadhvi Pragya on April 18 had said that died in the terror attack as she had cursed him. She also received flak from various opposition parties over her controversial remark.

On being asked about the attack on the Hardik Patel, said, "BJP is anxious because they know they are going to lose in the elections."

will go to polls on April 23 in a single phase for all the 26 Lok Sabha seats. The counting of votes will take place on May 23.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)