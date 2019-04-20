ATS acted against Pragya Thakur under pressure from UPA govt: Shiv Sena

Sanjay on Saturday alleged that late Karkare-led Anti Terror Squad (ATS) acted against in the blast case under pressure from the

Thakur is BJP's candidate from Bhopal Lok Sabha constituency.

told ANI, " was in power then. Everyone knows that ATS was under pressure".

Defending Thakur, advocated that people should feel her "We should understand Sadhvi's feelings and her pain," Raid said here.

Hitting out at the for using the word 'Hindu terror', the said that the action against Thakur was unjustified. "The way the woman was harassed and tortured, it does not fit in any rule of law. Then you (the leaders) started using words like Hindu terror!"

The said that terrorism has no religion and it was unfair to link terrorism to any religion. "We never supported linking terrorism with any religion," he stressed.

On Friday, Thakur said that lost his life in the 26/11 terror attack because she had cursed him. "I called and asked him to let me go if there is no evidence (against me). He (Karkare) said that he will bring evidence but will not leave me. I told him -- You will be ruined," she had said.

Pragya is among the seven accused facing trial in blast case. Six people were killed and a dozen others were injured after a bomb placed on a motorcycle exploded in Maharashtra's on September 29, 2008.

She was arrested in 2008 but was exonerated by the Investigation Agency in 2016 for lack of evidence. However, the trial court refused to let her off, saying it was difficult to accept since her motorcycle was used in the blast.

