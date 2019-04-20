There is no hope left for alliance with Congress now: Sisodia

The Party (AAP) on Saturday accused the of playing "spoilsport" in alliance talks and "being unfair" by not giving them any seat in and asking for too many seats in

"The doesn't have a single seat in Delhi, but they are demanding three seats from us. In Punjab, we have 4 MPs and 20 MLAs, yet they are not giving us any seats to contest from the state," said and while talking at a press conference here.

Sisodia also stated that even though the doesn't have an or an MLA in and in the last elections, it barely managed to fetch 10 per cent of the votes, AAP agreed to give them three seats in the capital, on a condition that AAP, Congress and (JJP) will fight together in too.

He also said that Congress had been playing with them and continues to confuse them about the coalition in the two states. But, the time was up now and there weren't going to be any more talks about the seat-sharing, he said.

"We are strong in Delhi, while Congress is nowhere close. In Haryana, they denied, even when we offered them seven seats. There is no hope left for a coalition with Congress. We have also closed all the negotiations now. There is no question of seat-sharing with Congress in Delhi," he said.

Elections in Delhi will be held on May 12 in the sixth phase for all the seven seats. The counting of votes will begin on May 23.

