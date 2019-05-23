Lok Sabha results 2019: Nitin Gadkari hails people's choice

Reacting to the counting trends of the 2019 Lok Sabha polls which shows BJP is leading with massive figures, on Thursday hailed people's choice who restored their faith once again in BJP.

In a press conference at Nagpur, he downplayed the Priyanka factor in 2019 Lok Sabha elections and said that people are much more knowledgable and enlightened to get into such gimmicks.Amidst the sound of firecrackers, he said: "All political parties and their party workers should respect the mandate of the general people".

Answering on the abyss of politics, he said: "All the parties should abide by the rules and regulations and should respect each other and that shall be the true win for democracy".

Reacting over the naming and shaming of by the and opposition parties, he said, "PM represents the country and using the jargon 'Pradhanmantri chor hai' was not right".

He advised all the parties to respect the mandate of the people saying that all of them should work to strengthen the democracy of the nation.

Comparing the 2014 Lok Sabha polls, he said that the people chose BJP in the hope of good governance and BJP has raised that hope with good governance in these five years.

Reiterating the importance of peoples mandate he said that the people are the master in the democracy and it's their will which is supreme.

When asked about the probable ministry, he said that country has progressed in transport and power grid, now is the time for water grid and he would certainly want to do good work in the water sector.

