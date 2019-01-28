NCP targets BJP, Cong attacks Gadkari over minister's remarks

A day after Nitin Gadkari said leaders who fail to fulfil promises get "beaten up" by people, the NCP said his remarks reflected voices within the BJP against "failure" of Narendra Modi while a accused Gadkari of "lying".

NCP's on Monday claimed that Gadkari, the member from Nagpur, was also trying to establish himself as an alternative to Modi "as the BJP was going to lose" the upcoming polls.

"The way Gadkariji has become outspoken after the Assembly polls in the three states (Rajasthan, and Chhattisgarh), it indicates there will be no Modi and BJP government after the polls," Malik said.

NCP's ally had last month emerged victorious in the elections in these three Hindi heartland states, dislodging the BJP from power there.

"Somewhere, voice is being raised within the BJP over Modi's failure. Since the BJP is going to lose, he (Gadkari) is trying to establish himself as the alternative to Modi," Malik said.

from attacked Gadkari, saying he was "lying" and charged the with not keeping promises he had made to people about separate Vidarbha state, sea-plane at in and others.

Deshmukh said Gadkari's remarks applied to the minister as well.

Hence, people of are eager to give him a "jolt" in the upcoming polls for showing false dreams to farmers, to youth about employment, and those pertaining to industries, tourism, education and medical services, a statement quoted Deshmukh as saying.

Gadkari had on Sunday said political leaders who sell dreams to people, but fail to make them a reality get "beaten up" by the public.

The minister had asserted he is a doer and delivers on his promises.

Last month, Gadkari said at an event in Pune that leadership should have the tendency to own up defeat and failures.

The remarks had come days after the BJP's dismal show in Rajasthan, and Assembly polls.

At the valedictory function of the annual Marathi literary meet at Yavatmal on January 13, Gadkari had said politicians should not interfere in other fields.

The meet was embroiled in a controversy after an invitation to was withdrawn apparently under pressure from a political party.

