London court extends Nirav Modi's custody till June 27

A Court on Thursday extended custody of fugitive diamond merchant till June 27.

extended Modi's custody, during a pre-trial hearing in the extradition case against the absconding in connection with the USD two-billion fraud case.

The next hearing will be on July 29.

On May 8, had rejected 48-year-old Modi's bail plea for the third time.

In March, was arrested by in connection with the PNB loan default case.

is seeking the diamond merchant's extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences like fraud and money laundering.

He is lodged at in south-west

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)