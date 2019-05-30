London court extends Nirav Modi's custody till June 27

-
A London Court on Thursday extended custody of fugitive diamond merchant Nirav Modi till June 27.
London's Westminster Magistrates' Court extended Modi's custody, during a pre-trial hearing in the extradition case against the absconding businessmen in connection with the USD two-billion Punjab National Bank fraud case.
The next hearing will be on July 29.
On May 8, Judge Emma Arbuthnot had rejected 48-year-old Modi's bail plea for the third time.
In March, Modi was arrested by Scotland Yard in connection with the PNB loan default case.
India is seeking the diamond merchant's extradition to make him face the law of the land for allegedly committing economic offences like fraud and money laundering.
He is lodged at Wandsworth prison in south-west London.
