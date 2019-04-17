Libya: Death toll climbs, 4 more people killed in latest strikes

JUST IN
Trump vetoes resolution aimed at ending US role in Yemen
The death toll mounted, as the latest round of shelling by forces loyal to General Khalifa Haftar, killed four more people and injured 23 people here on Tuesday. The death toll now stands at 125 people deceased.

Quoting local media, Sputnik reported that three homes were destroyed by surface to surface missiles launched from southern Tripoli.

The World Health Organization had previously said that at least 121 people were killed while scores of others were injured ever since clashes broke out between Haftar's Libyan National Army and the Libyan armed forces.

Libya has been largely divided into two factions ever since the death of dictator Muammar Gaddafi. The LNA-backed parliament controlled the east of Libya, while the UN-backed interim Government of National Accord (GNA) governs Libya's western region from Tripoli.

Haftar announced an attack against Tripoli on April 4 to capture the capital and the entire west of Libya from the GNA, headed by United Nations-backed Prime Minister Fayez al-Serraj.

