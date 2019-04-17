Lankan Prez Sirisena visits Tirumala

Sri Lankan is currently on a private visit to in to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Swamy.

The Sri Lankan President, accompanied by wife Jayanthi Pushpa Kumari, other family members and some of the officials, landed at Renigunta Airport, 20 kilometres from Tirumala, on Tuesday noon, (Sri Lanka) reported.

is scheduled to visit and offer prayers to the Lord Temple at on Wednesday, an told

He had visited the temple in August 2016 and February 2015, and this would be his third visit. The would also take part in the 'Suprabhatha' ritual at the temple, the added.

The will fly to after offering prayers.

(This story has not been edited by Business Standard staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)