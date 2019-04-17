Lankan Prez Sirisena visits Tirumala

Sri Lankan President Maithripala Sirisena is currently on a private visit to Tirumala in Andhra Pradesh to offer prayers at the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara Swamy.
The Sri Lankan President, accompanied by wife Jayanthi Pushpa Kumari, other family members and some of the Sri Lankan government officials, landed at Renigunta Airport, 20 kilometres from Tirumala, on Tuesday noon, The Daily Mirror (Sri Lanka) reported.
Sirisena is scheduled to visit and offer prayers to the Lord Venkateswara Temple at Tirumala on Wednesday, an official told the Sri Lankan daily.
He had visited the temple in August 2016 and February 2015, and this would be his third visit. The President would also take part in the 'Suprabhatha' ritual at the Tirumala temple, the official added.
The President will fly to Bangalore after offering prayers.
