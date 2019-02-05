Looking to take winning momentum back home for Australia series: Shikhar Dhawan

As is all set for their three-match T20I series against New Zealand, opener stated that they are looking to clinch the series in order to carry a winning momentum back home before facing

"We are looking to win the T20I series against We have already won the ODI series and would now like to finish on a high note. It's always good to get wins under your belt and we want to take the winning momentum back home. We are going to play so we would like to go with the winning momentum," Dhawan said in a press conference.

Talking about his performance in the T20 format, Dhawan said that he has done well in the last one year and is hoping to continue the same in the upcoming series, as well.

"Last year, my T20 season went really well and I would like to go ahead with the same mindset. This format demands more aggressive style of batting and surely I will display aggressive batting from tomorrow and in the upcoming matches," he said.

India's T20 series against is slated to be held from February 6 to 10 following which they will play a five-match ODI series and T20 international against at home.

