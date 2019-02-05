Bangladesh call Shafiul Islam, Ebadat Hossain for NZ tour

have called up paceman and uncapped Ebadat Hossain for the ODI and Test series respectively for tour, beginning on February 13.

The inclusion in the squad comes up in the wake of ruling pacer Taskin Ahmed, who had been named in both formats, out of the seroes due to a to his left ankle, ICC reported Board's statement on Tuesday. Islam, who has picked up 63 wickets in 56 ODIs, last played in the format in 2016. His performance in the (BPL) earned him a recall to the national side.

Meanwhile, Hossain, who came in limelight after winning a pace-bowling hunt, has been on the the fringes of selection. His recent performances in domestic gave him a breakthrough.

Following are the squads of Bangladesh for ODI and Test series:

ODI squad: Masrafe Mortaza (c), (vc), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Litton Das, Soumya Sarker, Mushfiqur Rahim, Mohammad Mithun, Mahmudullah, Sabbir Rahman, Mehidy Hasan, Mustafizur Rahman, Rubel Hossain, Mohammad Shaifuddin, Nayeem Hasan, Shafiul Islam

Test squad: (c), Mahmudullah (vc), Tamim Iqbal Khan, Shadman Islam, Mominul Haque, Mohammed Mithun, Mushfiqur Rahim, Litton Das, Mehidy Hasan, Taijul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Abu Jayed Rahi, Syed Khaled Ahmed, Nayeem Hasan, Ebadat Hossain

Bangladesh and are scheduled to play three ODIs and Tests each, beginning on February 13 at Napier.

