T20Is chance to turn tables against India, says New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite

On the eve of T20I series against Women, New Zealand's skipper Amy said the three matches will be a chance for her side to turn around the tables after losing out the 50-over series.

"The T20I series is very important. We are obviously disappointed with the way things went in the ODI series. For us it is chance to turn it around and win the [forthcoming] series," told reporters.

won the ODI series, part of ICC Women's Championship, by 2-1 on February 1. Having less time to change from one format to another, acknowledged, saying, "It is certainly a challenge. We saw that probably coming into the 50-over format when lot of our girls had played a lot of T20 in the last months. So I think it will be easier to transition to T20 format after having played a longer format but it is always the adjustments you have to make."

A couple of fresh faces will be seen in the squad to face in the three-match series. Frankie Mackay, who last played for her country in 2014, has returned to the side. and are set to make their international debuts.

"We have got a couple of new players come into our side. It is a change in dynamic and we have to work out to bring in the best balance for us," she said.

Following are the squads:

White Ferns: (c), Suzie Bates, (wk), Sophie Devine, Katie Gurrey, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frankie MacKay, Katey Martin (wk), Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy,

India Women and Men will face New Zealand's and Black Caps on the same day in a T20I double-header.

"It is always nice playing alongside guys. We are obviously looking forward to these double-headers. It is an exciting change as it brings in entertainment factor and public can enjoy," Satterthwaite said.

The cricketing festivities will begin with India Women and White Ferns followed by India Men and Black Caps at the Stadium in on February 6.

