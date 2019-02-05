T20Is chance to turn tables against India, says New Zealand skipper Amy Satterthwaite

-
On the eve of T20I series against India Women, New Zealand's White Ferns skipper Amy Satterthwaite said the three matches will be a chance for her side to turn around the tables after losing out the 50-over series.
"The T20I series is very important. We are obviously disappointed with the way things went in the ODI series. For us it is chance to turn it around and win the [forthcoming] series," Satterthwaite told reporters.
India won the ODI series, part of ICC Women's Championship, by 2-1 on February 1. Having less time to change from one format to another, Satterthwaite acknowledged, saying, "It is certainly a challenge. We saw that probably coming into the 50-over format when lot of our girls had played a lot of T20 cricket in the last months. So I think it will be easier to transition to T20 format after having played a longer format but it is always the adjustments you have to make."
A couple of fresh faces will be seen in the White Ferns squad to face India in the three-match series. Frankie Mackay, who last played for her country in 2014, has returned to the side. Katie Gurrey and Rosemary Mair are set to make their international debuts.
"We have got a couple of new players come into our side. It is a change in dynamic and we have to work out to bring in the best balance for us," she said.
Following are the squads:
White Ferns: Amy Satterthwaite (c), Suzie Bates, Bernadine Bezuidenhout (wk), Sophie Devine, Katie Gurrey, Hayley Jensen, Leigh Kasperek, Amelia Kerr, Frankie MacKay, Katey Martin (wk), Rosemary Mair, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu
India: Harmanpreet Kaur (capt), Smriti Mandhana, Mithali Raj, Deepti Sharma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Anuja Patil, D Hemalatha, Mansi Joshi, Shikha Pandey, Taniya Bhatia (wk), Poonam Yadav, Ekta Bisht, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Priya Punia.
India Women and Men will face New Zealand's White Ferns and Black Caps on the same day in a T20I double-header.
"It is always nice playing alongside guys. We are obviously looking forward to these double-headers. It is an exciting change as it brings in entertainment factor and public can enjoy," Satterthwaite said.
The cricketing festivities will begin with India Women and White Ferns followed by India Men and Black Caps at the Westpac Stadium in Wellington on February 6.
